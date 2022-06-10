Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.68) Per Share

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 216,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,290,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,228.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

