Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.33 billion and the highest is $4.34 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $17.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $426.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3,902.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.