AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in AGCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 10.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $122.20 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day moving average of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.