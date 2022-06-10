Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Aiful Co. (OTCMKTS:AIFLY – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

About Aiful

Aiful Corporation engages in consumer finance and credit guarantee business in Japan. It offers unsecured, secured, and small business loans; and credit card, prepaid card, credit guarantee, debt collection, venture capital, receiving agent, corporate turnaround and restructuring, warehouse, document management, and leasing services, as well as used car and medical loans.

