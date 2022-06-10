Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.77

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.77 and traded as high as C$18.77. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.54, with a volume of 53,877 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AD.UN shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.50 target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.50, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of C$839.16 million and a PE ratio of 5.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Donald Ervin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.41, for a total transaction of C$122,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$870,827.91. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Walter King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$103,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 829,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,094,230.20.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

