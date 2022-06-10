Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Trading Down 0.5%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.18 and last traded at C$11.29. 49,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 115,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.35.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.44.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

