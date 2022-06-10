Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alkermes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALKS. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Alkermes stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 0.75. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Alkermes news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,746 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,124. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 111,510 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alkermes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,121,000 after acquiring an additional 316,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

