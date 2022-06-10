Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 33,986 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of American National Group worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in American National Group by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in American National Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in American National Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Group in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ANAT stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.40 and a 200-day moving average of $189.11. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.35 and a 12 month high of $195.89.

In other news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

