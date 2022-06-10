Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Commerce Bancshares worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 783.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $411,704.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.72.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.