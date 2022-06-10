Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,847 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of PVH worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

