Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of SL Green Realty worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in SL Green Realty by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.41.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 55.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLG. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.44.

SL Green Realty Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.