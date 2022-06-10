Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of Neogen worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,195,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Neogen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,715,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,853,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,572,000 after buying an additional 51,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,450,000 after buying an additional 41,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Neogen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,498,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $47.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

