Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Lamb Weston worth $12,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $158,009,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $19,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

LW opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $83.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

