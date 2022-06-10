Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Lamb Weston worth $12,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $158,009,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $19,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

LW opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $83.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.