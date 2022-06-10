Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,527,000 after buying an additional 119,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.19. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

