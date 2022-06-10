Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 29,965 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Hanesbrands worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,741,000 after acquiring an additional 325,025 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after acquiring an additional 271,768 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,502,000 after acquiring an additional 91,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,683,000 after acquiring an additional 222,607 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.