Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 8,457 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of OGE Energy worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,652,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,959,000 after buying an additional 181,758 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,541,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,528,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,800,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,813,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

