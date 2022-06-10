Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Shares of AHPI opened at $2.03 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -3.81.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.