Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Trading Down 1.3%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 31,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 193,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of -1.12.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSE:APT)
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Pro Tech (APT)
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.