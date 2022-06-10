Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Trading Down 1.3%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 31,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 193,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of -1.12.

Alpha Pro Tech ( NYSE:APT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSE:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

