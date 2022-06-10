America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.79

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.79 and traded as high as $19.03. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 28,498 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ATAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

The company has a market cap of $416.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 24.97 and a quick ratio of 24.97.

America First Multifamily Investors ( NASDAQ:ATAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 78.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 55,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 56.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

