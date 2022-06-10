American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.39 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report $12.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $12.63 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $50.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 billion to $51.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.30 billion to $59.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

NYSE:AXP opened at $160.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.91. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

