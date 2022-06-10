Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.62 and traded as high as C$1.74. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 206,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$289.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.