Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.39. 307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (MVPS)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.