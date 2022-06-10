Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.39. 307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

