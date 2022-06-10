Analysts Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) to post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.57 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.61%.

FMNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 4,903 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $72,466.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 1,440 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,440.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,222,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 119,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

