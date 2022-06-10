Analysts Offer Predictions for Amarin Co. plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amarin in a report released on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $706.67 million, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 2.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in Amarin by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Amarin by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amarin by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,046 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,659,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Amarin by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

