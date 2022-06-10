Analysts Offer Predictions for Vincerx Pharma, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vincerx Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.14). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VINC. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.