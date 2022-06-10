Analysts Set Expectations for Evogene Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evogene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,615.59% and a negative return on equity of 45.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Evogene by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evogene during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Evogene by 88.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

