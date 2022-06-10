Analysts Set Expectations for Xencor, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xencor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

XNCR stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. Xencor has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $43.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 203.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

