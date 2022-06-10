Analyzing Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Clikia alerts:

This table compares Clikia and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus -32.74% -40.74% -31.89%

This table compares Clikia and Dada Nexus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Dada Nexus $1.06 billion 1.97 -$387.77 million ($1.54) -5.24

Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clikia and Dada Nexus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Dada Nexus 0 0 6 0 3.00

Dada Nexus has a consensus price target of $24.05, indicating a potential upside of 198.02%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Clikia.

Volatility & Risk

Clikia has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clikia beats Dada Nexus on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clikia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Clikia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clikia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.