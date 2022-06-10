Analyzing IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) & American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IDEX Biometrics ASA and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDEX Biometrics ASA presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.00%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA is more favorable than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,034.13% -117.95% -104.95% American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A -1,448.06% -112.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 47.54 -$32.55 million ($3.59) -2.79 American Virtual Cloud Technologies $20.05 million 1.56 -$161.39 million N/A N/A

IDEX Biometrics ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Summary

IDEX Biometrics ASA beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies (Get Rating)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc., a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities. Its cloud-based, real-time communications platform enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners, and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications empowering the application programming interface economy. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. also has strategic partnerships with AT&T, IBM, and Etisalat to sell various solutions. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

