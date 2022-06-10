Analyzing Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and CBL & Associates Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $452.24 million 23.02 $128.24 million $0.88 71.68 CBL & Associates Properties $576.88 million 0.06 -$622.17 million N/A N/A

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBL & Associates Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty and CBL & Associates Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 0 4 0 3.00 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus target price of $81.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.60%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 29.60% 3.22% 2.29% CBL & Associates Properties -108.96% -140.16% -18.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

