Analyzing Sunlight Financial (SUNL) and Its Competitors

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sunlight Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05% Sunlight Financial Competitors 1.51% 4.54% 4.53%

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million -$153.43 million -3.03 Sunlight Financial Competitors $4.21 billion $784.22 million 9.29

Sunlight Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial’s rivals have a beta of 8.50, meaning that their average share price is 750% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sunlight Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sunlight Financial Competitors 440 1684 1921 86 2.40

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 98.32%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 85.10%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Sunlight Financial rivals beat Sunlight Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.