Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.96) per share for the year.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

AVXL stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $661.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 33,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 186,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.