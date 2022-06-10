Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anglo American in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.11) to GBX 3,450 ($43.23) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($40.10) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,352.89.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.