Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anglo American in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.11) to GBX 3,450 ($43.23) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($40.10) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,352.89.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

