Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.74) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Annexon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.74) per share for the year.

Get Annexon alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ANNX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.76. Annexon has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,307.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Annexon by 176.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 61,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Annexon by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Annexon during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annexon by 42.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Annexon by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.