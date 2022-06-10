ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.20. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other ARCA biopharma news, insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 122,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $276,492.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,048,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,688.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 477,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,974 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

