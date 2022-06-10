Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Archer Aviation in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard expects that the company will earn ($1.19) per share for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.53.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

