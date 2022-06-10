Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.85) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.85) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

ARVN stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Arvinas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $1,939,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.