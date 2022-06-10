Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

ASPN stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $696.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $61,788,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 510,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 69,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

