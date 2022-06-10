Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.89.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 485.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

In related news, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri bought 43,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 267,088 shares in the company, valued at $152,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicole Sandford bought 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 253,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 120,000.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

