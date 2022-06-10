Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Shares Down 10.9%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) dropped 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 8,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IONM. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Assure had a negative return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Assure Holdings Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

