AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $10.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.68 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $8.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $43.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.07 billion to $44.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $46.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.66 billion to $46.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

