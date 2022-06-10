Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $5.67 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.