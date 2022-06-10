Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.21

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.21 and traded as high as C$11.21. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$11.02, with a volume of 46,571 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$799.60 million and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.21.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$142.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.8499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,306.50.

About Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

