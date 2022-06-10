Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $9.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALV. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $2,579,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

