Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Avalo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 332.13% and a negative net margin of 1,242.16%.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,102,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.