Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $252.98

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.98 ($3.17) and traded as high as GBX 270.20 ($3.39). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 268.40 ($3.36), with a volume of 741,027 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99.

In other news, insider Philip Harrison sold 39,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.22), for a total value of £100,348.22 ($125,749.65).

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

