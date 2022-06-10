Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.95

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €55.95 ($60.16) and traded as high as €66.73 ($71.75). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €65.87 ($70.83), with a volume of 2,415,634 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.95.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BAYN)
