Becton, Dickinson and Company to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.43.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $248.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.51.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.