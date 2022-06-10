Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $5.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 141294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after buying an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

