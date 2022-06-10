BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $162.05, but opened at $154.93. BeiGene shares last traded at $160.87, with a volume of 1,452 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,795 shares of company stock worth $1,683,160 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after acquiring an additional 98,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in BeiGene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,185,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BeiGene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BeiGene by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after acquiring an additional 180,470 shares in the last quarter.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.